Man stuffing ballot papers into ballot box in viral video does not work with EC - EC clarifies

Raymond Arthur May - 02 - 2024 , 12:34

The Electoral Commission (EC) says the man seen in a viral video stuffing ballot papers into a ballot box is not a staff of the Commission neither did the incident happen during the Ejisu by-election.

The EC in a statement dated Thursday, May 2, 2024, indicated the said video “has nothing to do with the operations of Ghana’s Electoral Commission let alone the Ejisu by-election.”

The Commission explained that “the vest the Ghana Electoral Commission uses for its operations is blue” and that “the official in the video is wearing a green vest.”

It added, “the second person seen in the video is wearing an orange vest.”

Additionally, the EC explained that its polling stations are cited in open spaces but the polling station in the said video is in an enclosed area.

Similarly, the EC explained, “each polling station at Ejisu had at least six police officers in addition to the agents of the candidates. This is not the case in the video being circulated."