Strongman: I fasted three days before releasing ‘Transformer’

Ghanaian rapper Strongman has disclosed that his popular song, Transformer became successful because of the sacrifices he made including fasting for three days.

Speaking on the Afternoon Show hosted by Anita Akuffo on Thursday, May 2, Strongman said he prayed fervently, seeking the face of God during the period before releasing Transformer in 2017.

He explained that he took the spiritual step to seek God’s guidance since Transformer was his first song after exiting SarkCess music.

“When I was about to release Transformer, I fasted for three days. From 6 am in the morning to 6 pm in the evening. It wasn’t easy. Aside Transformer I don’t remember fasting for any song…after the fasting, we just released it and as soon as we dropped it, it was everywhere, the fasting worked,” he said.

Interestingly, Strongman said he hasn’t taken any such step again since it was tough but he continues to seek God’s divine intervention as a musician.

At the moment, Strongman, who is known for songs such as Chilling, Ohiani Asem, Dear God, Baby Girl, Scar and Shame is promoting his ‘God & Rap” EP.

The EP has seven tracks which features artistes such as King Paluta, Kweku Darlington, Dope Nation and Sevenkizs.