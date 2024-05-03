I've not conducted any secret DNA test on my son - Mohbad's wife fumes

Omowunmi, the widow of the late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, has refuted claims circulating in certain media circles that she conducted secret DNA tests on her son, Liam.

Addressing the allegations, Omowunmi dismissed them as falsehoods, asserting, "It is a lie," during an interview with SaharaReporters on Thursday.



The speculations surfaced amidst persistent pressure from Joseph Aloba, her late husband's father, who has been advocating for a DNA test to confirm Liam's paternity.

Previously open to the idea of a DNA test, Omowunmi now insists that only her deceased husband possesses the authority to request such a test.



She further revealed that her late husband was her only intimate partner and the father of their son, Liam.



This comes against a backdrop of family tension surrounding the paternity of Liam, with Joseph Aloba's insistence on a DNA test conflicting with Omowunmi's assertion of Mohbad's paternity.



