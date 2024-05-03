Next article: Int. Jazz Day 2024 concert goes well at +233

Give choral music a place in GH music – Lordina The Soprano

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 03 - 2024 , 08:14

RENOWNED choral soloist Lordina The Soprano is advocating for the integration of choral music into mainstream music to diversify and enrich Ghana’s music industry.

Advertisement

The songstress posited that choral music, despite its significant strides both locally and internationally, has not been given much attention in the country’s music industry like other genres.

According to her, choral music, much like other musical genres, holds significant artistic and cultural values, stressing that giving it a spotlight will ensure its unique contributions are fully appreciated.

Speaking in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, Lordina The Soprano passionately argued for the integration of choral music into the country's music industry, stating: “Choral music had been overlooked in previous years, in my opinion.

Meanwhile, the popularity and strides made and being made by the fraternity, both locally and internationally, have been impressive over the years. I believe this is just the beginning," she asserted.

She called for a paradigm shift in public perception and encouraged fellow choral musicians to redouble their efforts in raising awareness and fostering acceptance within the music industry.