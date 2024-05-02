Next article: Be careful with people who always say 'sorry' - Ajagurajah

It is good Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are fighting - Bishop Ajagurajah

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Showbiz News May - 02 - 2024 , 14:23

Spiritualist and leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, otherwise known as Ajagurajah, has disclosed that the incessant fights between Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. and his fellow artist, Stonebwoy, is good for the Ghanaian music industry.

His reason is that had not been the incessant fights between the two music talents, no other musician could have emerged in the country, seeing the fracas between the two dancehall performers as a blessing to others emerging talents.

Ajagurajah, who was speaking on Andy Dosty's show on Accra-based Hitz FM on Thursday morning, May 2, 2024, said the incessant fights between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy have contributed significantly to the success story of Black Sherrif (Blacko), explaining that it is the fans of the two feuding artistes who have supported Blacko this far.

When asked whether he is a difficult person or not, Ajagurajah, described himself as a principled person but not a difficult person.

He further disclosed that he enjoys "beefing" with others, counting Osebo, Amerado, Okyeame Kwame, and Kwaw Kese as some of the notable musicians and showbiz personalities he had taken them on in his beefs.

He also hinted that he will soon take on Criss Waddle in a new beef.

Ajagurajah indicated that although he gave up on his beef with Osebo due to lack of clothes, he beat Kwaw Kese in their beef musically and will not hesitate to take any person on in a hot beef.