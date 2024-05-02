Be careful with people who always say 'sorry' - Ajagurajah

The Leader of the Universal Spiritual Outreach popularly known as Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, otherwise known as Ajagurajah, has cautioned people to be extra careful with individuals who always say 'sorry."

For him, people who are quick to say sorry are bad people, explaining that his father cautioned him against such persons.

"....someone who normally says sorry; always saying sorry, that person is a bad person," he said.

Ajagurajah made the remarks when he appeared on Andy Dosty's show on Accra-based Hitz FM on Thursday morning, May 2, 2024.

He wondered why someone would intentionally hurt others and say sorry to cover up the pain they have caused their victim.

"Why would you hurt me intentionally and come back and say sorry? Forgiveness is not in my DNA," he stated, buttressing his point with a scripture in Exodus 23:20.

The Ajagurajah Movement founder also explained that because he hardly forgives, he opens up to those who walk with him about his personality in order for them not to cross his redlines.