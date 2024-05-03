Next article: Join us: The Mirror's Mother's Day Buffet at Oak Plaza Hotel

Here are the top 10 most visited tourist sites in Ghana (LIST)

Ghana's top tourist attractions of 2023 have been revealed by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), showcasing the vibrant tourism sector of the country.

In the GTA's 2023 report, a total of 1,157,632 visitors explored these top attractions, representing a significant portion of the 1,407,709 visits to various tourist spots.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

Topping the list is the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, which drew in 208,577 visitors despite reopening in July 2023 after extensive renovations.

The National Museum

Following closely in the second spot is the revamped National Museum, surpassing the Kakum National Park, with 166,884 visitors, constituting 12% of the total top ten visits.

The Kakum National Park

The Kakum National Park in the Central Region secured third place, with 159,271 visits.

The Kumasi Zoo

The Kumasi Zoo, previously at third place, slipped to fourth in 2023 with 142,518 visits.

Cape Coast Castle

Claiming the fifth position is the historically significant Cape Coast Castle, with 101,134 visitors in 2023, showcasing an increase from the previous year but a slight decline in ranking.

Aburi Botanical Gardens

However, the Aburi Botanical Gardens faced a significant drop in visitors, plummeting from the top spot in 2022 to sixth place in 2023, with 93,719 visits.

The Elmina Castle

The Elmina Castle, formerly at number five, slid to seventh place with 78,870 visits.

The eco-tourism site Bunso Arboretum

The eco-tourism site Bunso Arboretum ranked eighth, attracting 78,203 visitors, while the Accra Zoo claimed the ninth spot with 71,137 visits.

The Accra Zoo

Rounding off the top ten is the Manhyia Palace Museum, witnessing a resurgence with 57,319 visits after renovations.

The GTA attributes the increased visitor interest to the renovations and enhancements across these attractions, which played a pivotal role in boosting tourism in 2023.

These top ten destinations accounted for a significant portion of total arrivals, consistently maintaining a substantial share between 2019 and 2023, showcasing the enduring appeal of Ghana's diverse tourist offerings.

