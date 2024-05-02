Next article: Western Regional Zongo Community honours Dr. Bawumia for his benevolence and quest for development

Mahama pledges to reopen Cecilia Dapaah corruption case if elected

Graphic Online Politics May - 02 - 2024 , 15:26

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his commitment to reopen investigations into alleged acts of corruption and graft in the Cecilia Dapaah case if he wins the upcoming election.

Advertisement

In a tweet posted on his official Twitter account, Mr. Mahama stated, "My government will reopen investigations into alleged acts of corruption and graft in the Cecilia Dapaah case."

This statement comes in the wake of recent developments where the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) had referred the case to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for investigations into money laundering.

However, the Attorney-General's office has advised against initiating such investigations, citing a lack of basis for the OSP's request.

In a letter addressed to the Executive Director of EOCO, Chief State Attorney Evelyn D. Keelson highlighted that investigations by the OSP did not establish any evidence of corruption, corruption-related offences, or procurement breaches against the suspects in the Cecilia Dapaah case. The letter also mentioned that the OSP returned money and other properties retrieved from the suspects, leading to their discharge.

The Attorney-General's office further noted that the OSP's letter to EOCO did not disclose the basis for suspicion regarding money laundering and structuring, making it difficult to ascertain the grounds for such allegations. The letter also mentioned that the OSP did not provide a copy of its report on collaborative investigations conducted with the FBI.

Mahama's tweet signals his intention to revisit the case and pursue further investigations if he assumes office, despite the Attorney-General's advice against pursuing money laundering probes in this matter.

The Cecilia Dapaah case has been a subject of public interest, with various stakeholders closely monitoring developments surrounding the allegations.

As the election draws near, Mr. Mahama's pledge to reopen the case adds another layer of scrutiny to ongoing discussions about corruption and accountability in Ghana's political landscape.