Western Regional Zongo Community honours Dr. Bawumia for his benevolence and quest for development

Graphic Online Politics May - 02 - 2024 , 13:09

The leadership of the Zongo Community in the Western Region has acknowledged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's benevolence towards humanity and his commitment to inclusive development.

As part of his campaign tour of the Western Region, Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party engaged with Imams and Zongo Chiefs on Wednesday evening.

During the meeting, the Imams and Zongo Chiefs commended Dr. Bawumia for his private efforts in assisting many people and his development initiatives as Vice President.

In appreciation of Dr. Bawumia's benevolence and to encourage him further, the Chiefs and Imams honored him with a citation.

"The Regional Chief Imam, the Regional Zongo Chiefs, and the entire Muslim Ummah in the Western Region duly recognize and appreciate your benevolence towards humanity and development," the citation read.

The Imams and Chiefs highlighted Dr. Bawumia's numerous interventions to support individuals and groups in distress, often without seeking publicity.