Kyerematen commends workers on May Day

Daily Graphic Politics May - 02 - 2024 , 09:57

The Founder and Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has commended Ghanaian workers for their hard work and tireless efforts that have been the driving force behind the country’s socio-economic development.

“Their resilience, ingenuity and unwavering commitment have been the cornerstone of our success as a nation,” he said. A statement issued and signed by Mr Kyerematen to commemorate this year’s Workers Day said he recognised the challenges that workers had faced over the years, including low wages, unsafe working conditions and inadequate social protection.

These challenges, he said, had been exacerbated by the unprecedented decline in the nation’s economy in recent years. “On behalf of the Movement for Change, the Alliance for Revolutionary Change, and on my own behalf as the presidential candidate of the Alliance, we commit to working collaboratively with the leadership of the various unions to develop policy solutions that address the pressing issues facing workers, in line with the Workers’ Manifesto of the TUC,” he said.

“We will champion their rights and well-being, and build an environment where every worker is respected, protected and empowered to fulfill their potential.” “Together, we will work to inspire a new mindset and attitudinal change in Ghana that will reflect a renewed spirit of patriotism,” he said.

Mr Kyerematen, an independent presidential aspirant called on Ghanaians to vote for a new leadership that would usher in a truly representative Government of National Unity — one that transcends partisan lines and prioritises the building of a prosperous, united and peaceful Ghana, where every citizen, including our dedicated workers, can thrive and prosper in freedom.