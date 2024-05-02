Next article: Standing up to greet President not act of disrespect to chiefs —Asamoah Boateng

Mahama applauds workers amidst challenges

Daily Graphic Politics May - 02 - 2024 , 09:55

The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has applauded Ghanaian workers for their tireless contribution to the nation’s development despite the current economic hardship.

Advertisement

In his May Day message to workers, Mr Mahama expressed his commitment to working with workers to resolve the current challenges they faced in the nation. “Today, on Workers' Day, I extend my warmest regards to every hardworking Ghanaian who is contributing tirelessly to our nation's development and progress,” he said.

Touching on the theme for the celebration, “Elections 2024: The Role of Workers and Social Partners in Securing Peaceful Elections for National Development", Mr Mahama said it underscores workers’ indispensable role in fostering a peaceful democratic process as the country approached the 2024 elections.

“Your dedication to maintaining fair and peaceful elections is not only a duty but a shared responsibility essential for our nation's stability and prosperity,” he said.

Challenges

Mr Mahama, however, noted that the country's severe challenges have occasioned this year’s celebration because of poor governance, incompetence, economic mismanagement and institutionalised corruption under the current administration, adding: “Never in our history has a democratically elected government taken a wrecking ball to our economy with such ferocity.

“The forthcoming elections on December 7 offer us a pivotal opportunity to alter our current trajectory and set a new course,” he said. “During my first tenure as President, I steered the affairs of this nation through similarly challenging times.

We overcame a significant energy crisis, implemented a universal salary structure, spearheaded transformative infrastructural developments and built a more resilient economy”. “Drawing from this experience, I am prepared to work with you again to commence the vital repair work our country needs after enduring such turbulence. We have achieved progress before, and I am confident we can do so again,” Mr Mahama said.