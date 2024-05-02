Standing up to greet President not act of disrespect to chiefs —Asamoah Boateng

Daily Graphic Politics May - 02 - 2024 , 09:50

The Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has explained that the request for chiefs to stand up to greet the President is not an act of disrespect but rather to appreciate the” harmonious blend of modern governance with the rich tapestry of Ghana’s cultural heritage.”

“The call for chiefs to stand when greeting him at public events is not intended to undermine the dignity or autonomy of traditional leaders. Rather, it is a recognition of their esteemed role in Ghanaian society by embracing the Head of State, thereby showing brotherly love and mutual respect,” a statement issued and signed by the sector minister, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, said.

“It is also to be remembered at all times that the Constitution, as set out in article 57 (2), states that “the President shall take precedence over all other persons in Ghana”. Indeed, the President is the Head of State, Head of Government and Commander-in Chief of the Armed Forces of Ghana, and is regarded as the foremost representative of the nation, both domestically and internationally,’ it said.

The statement comes on the back of recent videos on social media that have generated controversy over the President’s demand for chiefs to stand to offer him greetings. “Chiefs have been asked to accord respect to the President, by standing up to greet him, at public events.

Indeed, on no occasion has the request for chiefs to stand up to greet him been made within the confines of their palaces because he recognises the sanctity of their ancestral spaces,” it said.

“Instead, the protocol where at public events, chiefs rise to greet him as indeed is stated in the Constitution is meant to give credence to this unique national provision. This dynamic illustrates a harmonious blend of modern governance with the rich tapestry of Ghana’s cultural heritage,” it added.

Damongo

The statement also urged Ghanaians to avoid misleading propaganda regarding the President’s visit to the Damongo Chief last Saturday. "The general public is urged to avoid this deliberate and misleading piece of propaganda which is being distributed by mischief makers.

"For the avoidance of doubt, it is important to reiterate that at no point during the President's visit to Damongo on Saturday, April 27, 2024, was the Yagbonwura asked to stand up and greet the President," the statement said.