OSP has re-seized monies from Cecilia Dapaah’s house; re-frozen her bank accounts

Graphic.com.gh Sep - 05 - 2023 , 16:35

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has re-seized monies from Cecilia Dapaah’s house and re-frozen her bank accounts.

The OSP has complied with the ruling and order of the High Court in Accra dated 31 August 2023 by unfreezing the frozen bank accounts and investments of Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

The OSP has also returned the seized cash of Ms. Dapaah in the presence and assent of Ms. Dapaah and her lawyers.

The satisfaction by the OSP of the order of the High Court terminates the proceedings of the seizure of the cash amounts from Ms. Dapaah commenced on 24 July 2023 and the freezing of her bank accounts and investments effected from 26 July 2023.

However, the investigation by the OSP in respect of Ms. Dapaah for suspected corruption and corruption-related offences involving the ownership and source(s) of large amounts of money associated with Ms. Dapaah has been and is still ongoing.

Subsequent to the indicated ruling and order of the High Court and the compliance by the OSP with said ruling and order, the ongoing investigation by the OSP of Ms. Dapaah has uncovered varying and sometimes conflicting accounts of the ownership and source(s) of the large amounts of money reportedly stolen from her residence, the cash amounts seized from her by the OSP, and the nature and volume of transactions in her bank accounts and investments.

Consequently, subsequent to the indicated ruling and order of the High Court and the compliance by the OSP with said ruling and order, the Special Prosecutor considers that freezing the bank accounts and investments of Ms. Dapaah is necessary to facilitate the ongoing investigation.

Therefore, the Special Prosecutor has invoked his statutory power under section 38(1) of Act 959 and regulation 19(1) of LI. 2374 by directing the freezing of the bank accounts and investments of Ms. Dapaah effective 5 September 2023.

A press statement dated September 5, 2023, issued by the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng said: "Further, subsequent to the indicated ruling and order of the High Court and the compliance by the OSP with said ruling and order, the Special Prosecutor considers that he has reasonable grounds to suspect that the cash amounts seized from and returned to Ms. Dapaah is tainted property and it is necessary to exercise the power of seizure to prevent the concealment or loss of said cash amounts. Therefore, the Special Prosecutor has again invoked his statutory power under section 32(1)(a) of Act 959 by directing the seizure from Ms. Dapaah of the cash amounts previously seized from her. Authorized officers of the OSP have seized said cash amounts from Ms. Dapaah.

more to follow...