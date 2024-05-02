Independent Atiwa East parliamentary candidate partners with church for May Day Cleanup

Gertrude Ankah Politics May - 02 - 2024 , 16:04

The Independent Parliamentary Candidate for the Atiwa East Constituency in the Eastern Region, Nana Adjei Kyerema, partnered with the Victory Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Anyinam to organize a clean-up exercise at the Anyinam Clinic.

Advertisement

The initiative held on Thursday, May 2nd, 2024, aimed to mark the May Day celebration. They also gave the Anyinam Clinic a facelift by painting the entire facility and donating some supplies.

Speaking at the event, Nana Adjei Kyerema emphasized the important role workers play in the socio-economic development of society.

He said the Atiwa East constituency cannot reach its deserved developmental status without the involvement of workers, who are key stakeholders in the development agenda.

The Nurse In-Charge at the Anyinam Clinic, Ms. Nyametease Sarah Kesse, who led healthcare personnel at the clinic, expressed appreciation to the church and Nana Adjei Kyerema for their kind gesture.

In a separate press statement commemorating May Day, Nana Adjei Kyerema celebrated the ingenuity and perseverance of all workers in the Atiwa East constituency across all sectors. He congratulated them for fulfilling the needs, demands, dreams, and ambitions of the people of Atiwa East, contributing to their collective development.

The parliamentary candidate expressed confidence in the workers' resolve and commitment. He affirmed that with his leadership, they would move the constituency's development aspirations to a much-needed and deserved level, leading Atiwa East to flourish in all spheres.

Nana Adjei Kyerema expressed his firm assurance that together, with dedication, commitment, and strong support from the Atiwa East workforce, the constituency would move out of stagnation and into a more rapid developmental state.

As part of his development agenda, Nana Adjei Kyerema has previously provided the constituency with mechanized boreholes for safe drinking water. He has also offered support in education, healthcare, business development, and youth development.

"I have provided educational supplies like dual desks to schools, equipped the youth with skills training, and also supported the health sector in the constituency," he told journalists.