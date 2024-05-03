Next article: Independent Atiwa East parliamentary candidate partners with church for May Day Cleanup

Western Regional House of Chiefs commends Bawumia for humility and respect

Graphic Online Politics May - 03 - 2024 , 06:47

The Western Regional House of Chiefs has commended Vice President Bawumia for his respect towards traditional authorities.

As part of his regional campaign tour, Dr. Bawumia engages with traditional authorities and other stakeholders. On Thursday, he met with the Western Regional House of Chiefs in Takoradi to share his vision and listen to their concerns as he intensifies his campaign for the December elections.

During the meeting, the Acting President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, speaking on behalf of the House, praised Dr. Bawumia's humility and respect for traditional authority.

"Your humility and respect for traditional authorities in the country are overwhelming," said the Acting President.

"We are reciprocating this gesture by welcoming you here," he added.

Addressing the traditional rulers to share his vision for the country, Dr. Bawumia mentioned that if he wins the 2024 elections, his government will amend the Chieftaincy Act to restore some powers to traditional leaders.

Dr. Bawumia explained that traditional rulers seem to be marginalized in the governance system, and restoring some powers to them, especially regarding local judicial matters, will not only bring more respect to the Chieftaincy institution but also reduce the backlog of local disputes in the law courts.

Furthermore, Dr. Bawumia stated that his government will establish a fund for the development of the chieftaincy institution.