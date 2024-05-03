Bawumia takes campaign tour to W/R - Interacts with Clergy

Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu Politics May - 03 - 2024 , 09:02

The flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, yesterday took his campaign tour to the Western Region with a call on the Clergy to pray and use their pulpit to shape society.

He said “As politicians we will come and go but Ghana will always be here.” Vice-President Bawumia said it was important that the future of the country was not sacrificed on the altar of political ambitions or the aspiration of a particular political party.

“I believe in unity, tolerance and harmony, which remain the only thing that could move the country forward and not things that divide us,” he said.

Relationship

“One of the things I want to do as a President of this country is to introduce a golden age of a relationship between church and faith-based organisations and I believe religious groupings have done so much for the country in the areas of education, health and care for society which are extremely phenomenal,” Dr Bawumia stated.

He said with the tangible contribution of churches and other faith-based organisations “when we are looking for development partners we don’t have to only look at the foreigners but the religious denominations.

The religious groupings, he said, have built more schools and other social amenities to support development of the country than foreigners, hence the need to give incentives to religious organisations to do more for society – let us collaborate and see how best the students can help in the management of the schools.

Tolerance

Chairman of Network of Ministers in the Western Region, Bishop Emmanuel Botwe, after interactions with the flag bearer of the NPP, said the Vice-President, as a leader of the NPP, should speak eloquently on religious tolerance which was very important for national cohesion.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, commended the religious leaders for the peace and development of the region. The government, he said, at the face of all challenges, would fulfil its mandate and urged them to vote massively for the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the NPP parliamentary candidates to continue the progress.