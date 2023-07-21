"Scandalous!!" - Mahama reacts to theft of "millions" at Cecilia Dapaah's home

GraphicOnline Politics Jul - 21 - 2023 , 11:59

Former President John Dramani Mahama, has responded to the news of a theft incident at the residence of Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour at Abelemkpe in Accra.

In a tweet, Mr. Mahama expressed his dismay, stating, "$1m + €300k and millions of GHS in a Ghanaian Minister's home? Scandalous!!"

He questioned the decision to keep such substantial sums of money at home, even if they were acquired legitimately, and called into question whether President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would set a positive example for other public office holders in his administration.

The incident involved two house helps, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, who are facing charges for conspiring to commit a crime and five counts of stealing. The alleged thefts occurred between July and October 2022 and included personal belongings of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, such as clothing, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry worth US$95,000.

Furthermore, Ms. Botwe is accused of stealing additional items, including six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at US$3,000, belonging to the minister's husband.

In addition to the house helps, three other individuals, identified as Ms. Botwe's current and former boyfriends and her father, are also facing charges for allegedly being involved in the crime. They are respectively charged with dishonestly receiving GH¢1 million, GH¢180,000, and GH¢50,000.

The accused were presented before the Accra Circuit Court, presided over by Judge Susana Ekuful, on Thursday, July 20, 2023, with Sarah Agyei granted bail of GH¢1 million with two sureties. However, Ms. Botwe, along with her alleged boyfriends and father, has been remanded into custody.

The complainants reported the theft to the police in June after discovering the missing cash and personal effects. Patience Botwe was caught red-handed entering the couple's room with a duplicate key, leading to her arrest. Subsequent investigations revealed that Patience, along with Sarah's assistance, had used the stolen money to acquire properties and expensive items.

The case is set to continue on August 2, 2023, as the court proceeds with its hearings to determine the fate of the accused individuals.