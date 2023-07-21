Alan Kyerematen on why he is the only one who can break the '8' for NPP

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Jul - 21 - 2023 , 18:48

Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, one of the flag bearer aspirants on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), says Ghanaians want him more than any other aspirant.

As a result, he says it is his turn to lead the NPP to the 2024 presidential election than any other aspirant.

He said Ghanaians will vote for the NPP to continue with governance after the full two terms in office if Alan is elected to lead.

He was speaking to some members of the NPP in the Oti Region on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Mr. Kyeremanten explained that the party will not only break the '8' with NPP members alone but the votes from the masses, pointing out that he enjoys massive support from the masses who will decide who becomes the President of Ghana than any other candidate.

He said from the market places to lorry stations, his support base and popularity stands tall among all the other nine aspirants in the NPP.

The NPP flagbearer race is being contested by 10 candidates, including the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen; Energy expert, Kwadwo Poku; a former Minister of Regional Cooperation and New Partnership for Africa's Development (NEPAD), Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku; a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto; and a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey.

The rest are a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Francis Addai-Nimoh; a former Energy Minister, Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko; MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, and a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.

Mr Kyeremanten has therefore urged the party's delegates not to be influenced by anybody or gifts to vote for a candidate who will not help the party to break the 8.

"Go to the markets and listen to what people are saying. Go to lorry parks and listen to what they are saying. If you listen to a lot of people, it is Alan the people want," he said in Twi.