Freemasons undertake medical outreach in Osu Ashinte Community

Graphic Online May - 02 - 2024 , 16:42

Three Freemasons lodges within the District Grand Lodge of Ghana have organized a successful medical outreach program in the Osu Ashinte community.

This initiative, jointly held by Amity Lodge #7140 EC, Hippocrates Lodge # 8794 and Apothecaries Lodge #9634 was aimed at providing essential healthcare services to residents in need, regardless of their financial status.

It attracted a significant turnout of over 300 community members seeking medical assistance. A team of dedicated healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, and volunteers, worked tirelessly to offer a wide range of medical services, from general check-ups to specialized treatments.

Among the services provided were free medical consultations, general check-ups, blood pressure screening, diabetes testing, health education, counseling and distribution of essential medications. Additionally, educational sessions on preventive healthcare measures and healthy living were conducted to empower community members to take charge of their well-being.

In a statement, the Secretary for Amity Lodge Eugene Eshun Elliot expressed gratitude to all the lodges that participated as well volunteers, donors, and supporters who made the event possible.

The Worshipful Master of Hippocrates Lodge WBro Dr. Edward Offor emphasized the importance of collective action in addressing healthcare disparities and reaffirmed the commitment of the lodges to making a positive impact in the community.

Mr George Annan who is the Assembly Man for the area expressed the appreciation of the chiefs and people of the area to the Freemasons' efforts, noting the invaluable assistance they received and the sense of solidarity fostered by the event.

Many shared stories of how the medical outreach had made a tangible difference in their lives, providing much-needed relief and hope for a healthier future.

As the event concluded, organizers expressed their determination to continue their efforts in promoting health and wellness in Osu Ashinte and beyond, embodying the timeless principles of brotherhood, compassion, and service that define Freemasonry.