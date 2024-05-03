I'm still paying for my sins - Lord Paper on Awurama explicit video

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 03 - 2024 , 09:37

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer Lord Paper says he continues to face the repercussions of an explicit sex scene featured in his music video released nine years ago.

Despite issuing apologies and striving to move forward, he revealed in a recent interview with Accra-based Metro TV that he still encounters obstacles in the industry, including being blacklisted by some media houses and denied opportunities to promote his music.



The controversial music video for the song ‘Awurama’ caused a stir upon its release in 2016, drawing condemnation from various quarters for its explicit content.

Lord Paper, born Michael Takyi-Frimpong, then a newbie in the industry faced severe backlash for the dirrection taken in the video.



Reflecting on the aftermath nearly a decade later, her expressed frustration at the enduring impact of his past actions.



Despite his efforts to make amends and learn from his mistakes, he lamented feeling unsupported by certain segments of the industry.



While acknowledging that some media outlets have been receptive to his music and granted him interviews, Lord Paper stressed that the industry as a whole has not fully embraced his efforts at redemption. Despite creating what he believes to be quality music as a demonstration of remorse, he feels hindered by ongoing blacklisting and backlash.



In the Dzigbordi crooner's words; “The industry doesn’t love and show me love. I feel like if the project is very good, I don’t have to be in your faces. The industry as a whole. I won’t say everybody because some people are showing me love.



"The reason why I am saying this is because I have been to places where I am going to promote my music and they won’t let me in and I have been to places where later I become friends with some of the people who work there and they tell me that in this place you have been blacklisted and that they don’t want us to play your songs,” he said.



"It would be unnecessary to judge him for his 2016 actions. I have no idea, I don’t know if its still because of the video and if it’s that I feel like it’s not fair in the sense that I was criticised in all manner. I went home, did my homework and dropped a lot of songs and some of them made a lot of sense and so from there do you still have to use that thing to judge me, it makes no sense,” he added