In the Chest of a Woman shows at National Theatre tomorrow and Saturday

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 02 - 2024 , 17:01

The National Theatre will come alive on Friday, May 3 and 4 when it hosts the rebirth of the late Efo Kodjo Mawugbe’s play, In the Chest of a Woman.

The play features an amazing cast including Akofa Edjeani, Clemento Suarez, Jeneral Ntatea, Edinam Atatsi, Henry Agbai, Emmanuel Ato Ghartey among others and it is directed by renowned actor cum producer Ken Fiati with performances at 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM each day.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, Mr Fiati, the director of the play, outlined the rigorous preparation behind the scenes to ensure a solid production.

He said the team had employed over 200 individuals for the production of the play to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience and similarly honour the legacy of the late Ghanaian playwright, Efo Kodjo Mawugbe.

“The production of this play has employed over 200 people and we have put in extra hard work. We have been on our cast and the entire production to bring their best efforts to play and that is what we promise our audience.

“Each member of the ensemble has poured their heart and soul into bringing the book to life. We also seek to immortalise the playwright of this play with an excellent delivery of his work. We cannot afford to slack,” he added.

Patrons will also be treated to a theme song composed by Trigmatic who has gone off the music scene for a while.

In the Chest of a Woman tells the compelling story of a courageous woman who challenges societal norms by disguising her daughter as a boy, aiming to secure the throne for her to become the empire’s king – a secret she must protect at all costs.

The play delves into themes of women empowerment, gender roles, and family inheritance rights, providing audiences with a thought-provoking exploration of cultural and social dynamics.