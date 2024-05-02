Next article: In the Chest of a Woman shows at National Theatre tomorrow and Saturday

Kwaku Forty holds ‘Tailored Humour’ at Kumasi City Mall on Saturday

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 02 - 2024 , 17:26

Up and coming standup comedian, Kwaku Forty is set to hold his maiden comedy show,“Tailored Humour” at the Live Event Center, Kumasi City Mall on Saturday, May 4.

In the last year, Kweku Forty, who is also a professional fashion designer, has been earning the respect of comedy lovers with his craft and his efforts have not been in vain having won Discovery of the Year at the recently held Ghana Comedy Awards.

Already, Kweku Forty and his team are whetting the appetite of netizens with posts and flyers on the upcoming show on social media and with this new recognition as an award winner, Kweku Forty is assuring patrons of nothing but the best on the day.

“Tailored Humour promises to be an evening filled with laughter when I mount the stage to share my latest jokes and stories. My comedy is unique because my materials resonate with audiences of all ages.

“By God’s grace, I’ve gotten the chance to perform on notable comedy platforms and the feedback has been encouraging that is why I’m hosting my first comedy show on Saturday in Kumasi.

“Besides, Kumasi has been my home region and they have been instrumental in my growth as a comedian and I know they will come in their numbers to support me,” he stated.

Apart from Kweku Forty, there will also be performances by OB Amponsah, Lekzy De Comic, Louis Lamis, Ebenezer Dwomoh, Ato Pagh and Mr. Katah.

Again, patrons will get to enjoy good music from Kweku Flick and Opoku Baakope.

Kweku Forty has earned some clout in Ghana’s comedy industry especially in the Ashanti region and he is very assured his popularity will soar after Saturday’s show.