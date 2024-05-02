Blakk Rasta hates people with dual citizenship, here is why...

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Showbiz News May - 02 - 2024

Controversial Reggae Artiste, Blakk Rasta has stated that he is vehemently against the concept of dual citizenship because such people are incapable of true loyalty to the state.

Describing them as two-faced, the musician and radio presenter known in his private life as Abubakar Ahmed said the loyalty of people who belong to more than one country cannot be trusted because they are always ready to abandon Ghana in times of turmoil.

“What is dual citizenship? I belong here and I belong there. You sing the American anthem and it says I’m loyal to America. You recite the Ghanaian anthem and it says I am loyal to Ghana. Which one are you loyal to? Loyalty is loyalty. So when there’s a bomb you have to throw on a country, would it be Ghana or America?” the media personality stressed.

“At this point, we need to be loyal to our country. We should never encourage dual citizenship,” he stated in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM.

Blakk Rasta further claimed that all the difficulties Ghana was currently facing as a country is caused by individuals with dual nationalities.

“All the problems we are facing now are caused by people with dual citizenship. Those born in Chelsea, London, America they come here and misbehave because they know that when their country is on fire, they have another option,” he said.

Blakk Rasta added that: “They are Americans when Ghana is on fire. They become Ghanaians when America is on fire. We don’t want two-faced human beings. We want people who are extremely loyal to the nation.”

Rather, he said society should prioritise inculcating loyalty and patriotism into Ghanaians because that was the only way the country would achieve socioeconomic development and transformation

“We live in a country where patriotism has been thrown to the dogs. People don’t even know the difference between the National Anthem and the National Pledge. Our students are all looking to finish school quickly and run to America or England,” he said

“At this point, loyalty a.k.a patriotism is the most important thing we need in this nation. Without it, you can bring Angel Gabriel to be President, this county will never move forward. Everybody is thinking about stealing from the employer when you should encourage the employer to rise,” Blakk Rasta said.