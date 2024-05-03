Next article: I'm still paying for my sins - Lord Paper on Awurama explicit video

I ignore opinions about my age since it doesn’t affect my bank account – Nana Ama Mcbrown

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 03 - 2024 , 09:48

Very well-known Ghanaian actress and host of Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown has sent a message to critics who think she’s been lying about her age that their opinions don’t matter to her.

Nana Ama Mcbrown celebrated her 46th birthday on August 15. However, her age has been questioned by a netizens, claiming she’s of the same age with colleague actress, Pascaline Edwards, 53.

The argument about Mcbrown’s age reignited following a recent interview by Pascaline who claimed she had been sidelined by movie producers because they think she’s old when she’s just 53 heading to 54.

Interestingly, Pascaline’s disclosure of her age has rather become a thorn in the flesh of McBrown, with netizens dragging her to reveal her real age since she’s age group with Pascaline.

McBrown responded to her critics on her show recently, noting that she’s not under any pressure to validate her age to skeptics. She mentioned that people are free to speculate about her age as they wish.

She also denied being contemporary with Pascaline since the latter was already a popular figure in the industry before her entry in the movie industry.

"Pascaline was already making waves with her films like 'A Stab in the Back' when I hadn't made my screen debut. If you want to think of me as an 85-year-old, that's fine by me.

"Ultimately, these opinions don't affect me. They don't diminish my bank balance in the slightest."

McBrown marked her 46th birthday on August 15 and in one of her birthday posts on Facebook, she stated that she is celebrating her life with no regrets.

“Celebrating My life with no regrets”, she posted at the time.