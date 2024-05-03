Next article: Ghana's sprinters off to World Athletics Relays for Olympic qualification

Dr. Bawumia donates GH₵20,000 prize package as Ashaiman lifts 2024 Sharubutu Ramadan Cup

Graphic Online Sports News May - 03 - 2024 , 06:33

Ashaiman secured a 2-0 victory over Anyaa Zongo on May Day to clinch a record third Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup at the Fadama Astro Turf in Accra.

Prior to their triumph, Ashaiman and Kasoa were the only Zongo communities to have won the prestigious trophy twice since its inception in 2015. With their third victory, Ashaiman retains the trophy, as confirmed by the organizers.

Ashaiman displayed invincible form throughout the tournament, defeating Tema Zongo, Nungua Zongo, Mamobi, and Oda Zongo in the preliminary stages, round of 16, quarter-finals, and semi-finals, respectively.

Anyaa Zongo also showcased great form, defeating Nsawam Zongo, Shukura, Hohoe, and Fadama to reach their first-ever finals in their second participation.

The final was evenly contested in the first half. However, with Ashaiman's large number of supporters, including their community Chief and opinion leaders, cheering them on, they showed more spirit in the second half, scoring two goals to assert their superiority.

The final whistle ignited wild celebrations from Team Ashaiman, comprising numerous young supporters who accompanied the team to Fadama.

In earlier matches, hosts Fadama defeated Oda Zongo 1-0 to clinch third place and the bronze medal.

Bawumia's prize package

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, generously donated a total prize package of GH₵20,000 for the winners, runners-up, third-placed, and fourth-placed teams.

His contribution was announced at the ground, drawing cheers from the crowd.

The champions, Ashaiman, received a GH₵10,000 cash prize, while second-placed Anyaa Zongo was awarded GH₵5,000. Fadama, the third-placed team, received GH₵3,000, and Oda Zongo, in fourth place, received GH₵2,000 from Dr. Bawumia's prize package.

Fadama's talented youngster, Abass Osman, was named the best player of the 9th edition of the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup. Ashaiman's agile goalkeeper, Abdul Latif, won the best goalkeeper prize, and Abdul Razak of Ashaiman claimed the top scorer award.

The final was graced by traditional leaders from the Zongo community, Imams, football administrators, and thousands of youth.