Ashaiman clinches third Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup

Daily Graphic Sports News May - 03 - 2024 , 09:53

In a gripping showdown at the Fadama Astro Turf in Accra on May Day, Ashaiman secured a historic third Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup title with a 2-0 victory over Anyaa Zongo.

The electrifying final capped off a thrilling tournament that showcased the prowess of Zongo communities in Ghana's football landscape. Ashaiman's triumph marks a significant milestone, as they became the first Zongo community to clinch the prestigious trophy three times since its inception in 2015.

Organisers have confirmed that Ashaiman will retain possession of the coveted cup following their record-breaking victory.

Formidable opponents

The journey to glory saw Ashaiman maintain an impeccable form, overcoming formidable opponents on their path to the finals. Notably, they dispatched Tema Zongo, Nungua Zongo, Mamobi and Oda Zongo in the preliminary rounds with unwavering determination.

Anyaa Zongo displayed remarkable prowess of their own and made history when they reached their first-ever final in only their second participation. Their impressive run saw them triumph over Nsawam Zongo, Shukura, Hohoe and Fadama in a display of skill and resilience.

Grand finale

The final encounter was a spectacle of footballing prowess, as both teams showcased their talents in an evenly contested match. However, Ashaiman's spirited performance in the second half, buoyed by overwhelming support from their community chief and fans, propelled them to victory with two decisive goals.

The final whistle ignited scenes of jubilation as team Ashaiman revelled in their triumph, celebrating alongside their passionate supporters who had rallied behind them throughout the tournament.

Earlier in the day, hosts Fadama secured third place and the bronze medal with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Oda Zongo.