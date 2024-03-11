Next article: Oscars 2024: John Cena goes almost naked to present an award

Oscars 2024: Here is the full list of winners and nominees

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 11 - 2024 , 10:38

Hollywood’s finest have been rewarded with golden statuettes at the Oscars in Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Sunday.

Among the winners are Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr, and Christopher Nolan.

Here is the full list of winners, as well as all the nominees.

BEST PICTURE

Winner: Oppenheimer

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

BEST ACTRESS

Winner: Emma Stone – Poor Things

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

BEST ACTOR

Winner: Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Winner: Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Winner: Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Robert Downey Jr holding up his Oscar

Robert Downey Jr has won his first Oscar, for best supporting actor for Oppenheimer

BEST DIRECTOR

Winner: Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese

Poor Things – Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

What Was I Made For? – Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell)

The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot (Diane Warren)

I’m Just Ken – Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)

It Never Went Away – American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Winner: Oppenheimer

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Winner: American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Winner: Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari won best original screenplay for Anatomy of a Fall

Arthur Harari and Justine Triet won best original screenplay for Anatomy of a Fall

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Winner: The Zone of Interest

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Winner: The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST DOCUMNETARY FEATURE

Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER

Winner: Oppenheimer

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Poor Things

BEST SOUND

Winner: The Zone of Interest

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

BEST FILM EDITING

Winner: Oppenheimer

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Winner: Godzilla Minus One

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

BEST COSTUME

Winner: Poor Things

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Winner: Poor Things

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

BEST MAKE-UP & HARISTYLING

Winner: Poor Things

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Society of the Snow

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Winner: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Winner: The Last Repair Shop

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Winner: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue