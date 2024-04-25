Man consumes paint, weedicide - To end life over infidelity

A tragic incident occurred in Assin Bosomadwe, Assin South District, Central Region, where a 40-year-old man, Kwaku Mensah, took his own life after a heated dispute with his wife.

According to sources who remained anonymous, the couple, who had been married for nine years and had two children, faced a protracted misunderstanding over a suspected infidelity issue.

In a desperate attempt to end his life, The Mirror was informed that Mensah first consumed paint and then, when it failed to take effect, turned to weedicide. The incident unfolded after his wife threatened to leave the marriage for the fourth time, following unsuccessful attempts by family members to resolve their differences.

Mensah's uncle, Nana Kyei Barfour Kyei, who is the Nifahene of Assin Bosomadwe, confirmed the incident to the media. According to him, he received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, informing him that Mensah had consumed weedicide and paint and was unconscious.

Despite being rushed to the intensive care unit of the Abura Dunkwa District Hospital, Mensah, who is popularly known as "Alee or Wompiepia," passed away at approximately 11 p.m. on the same day.

Nana Barfour Kyei expressed his disappointment, stating that Mensah should have sought another relationship instead of resorting to suicide. "The deceased, who was a farmer and a drinking bar operator, was hardworking, looking sound and hearty. Nobody suspected he could commit such a heinous act," Mr Kyei lamented.

Mensah's body has since been deposited at the Abura Dunkwa District Hospital Morgue for an autopsy.