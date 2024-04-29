Peggy Ama Donkor unveils new book titled ‘The Pastor’s Wife’

Hadiza Nuhhu-Billa Quansah Life Apr - 29 - 2024 , 11:07

Award-winning journalist, Peggy Ama Donkor, renowned for her work at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), has stepped into the realm of literature with the launch of her latest book, “The Pastor’s Wife.”

Advertisement

The unveiling of the book took place recently at the Burma Camp Worship Centre of The Church of Pentecost in Accra. "The Pastor’s Wife" is a heartfelt tribute to the late Mrs Hannah Osei-Korsah, former wife of the Director of the Counselling Ministry of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr. Philip Osei-Korsah, who passed away unexpectedly two years ago at the age of 48.

Drawing from extensive research, Peggy Ama Donkor meticulously collected tributes from family, friends and institutions, where Mrs Osei-Korsah left an indelible mark, weaving them together in her book.

"The Pastor’s Wife" is not just a narrative; it offers readers profound insights into the lives of pastors' wives, illuminating the roles they play and those they are expected to fulfil.

To captivate her readers, Peggy introduces elements of suspense early on, posing intriguing questions that leave readers eagerly anticipating their answers. The book delves deeper into the personal lives of ministers’ wives, presenting a diverse perspective by featuring interviews with thirty-five pastor’s wives from various denominations across the globe.

Through these interviews, readers gain an understanding of the challenges these women face while supporting their husbands in their divine calling. However, Peggy does not merely shed light on these challenges, she takes a step further by offering practical recommendations on how to navigate and overcome these obstacles.

In addition to addressing the seasoned ministers’ wives, Peggy extends a helping hand to newly ordained ministers’ wives. She lays out five crucial points as a guideline for them, stressing the importance of adaptability, prayerfulness, approachability and cultivating a motherly mindset.

"The Pastor’s Wife" is not just a book; it is a beacon of guidance and wisdom for all who find themselves in the esteemed, yet challenging role of a pastor’s wife. Peggy Ama Donkor’s work promises to be a valuable resource, offering solace, inspiration and practical advice for navigating the unique journey of a minister’s companion.