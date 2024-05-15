Featured

A-Plus apologises to businessman after defamation suit

Kweku Zurek Showbiz News May - 15 - 2024 , 08:15

Ghanaian musician and social commentator Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A-Plus, has issued an apology to businessman Hassan Zein following a legal dispute.

A-Plus in a Facebook post expressed regret for any harm caused to Zein's reputation.

In a post on May 14, he acknowledged being misinformed about the matter and thanked Mr. Zein for the chance to resolve the issue.

This apology comes in response to a court order from the Accra High Court, directing A-Plus to retract defamatory statements made against Mr. Zein.

In December 2021, Mr. Zein had sued A-Plus for defamation, citing a Facebook post that allegedly sought to tarnish his reputation.

The lawsuit sought GH₵10 million in damages and a retraction of the defamatory comments through the same platform used for their dissemination. A-Plus, in his apology, expressed a commitment to rectifying the situation and ensuring the truth prevails.

Read his entire apology below;

Dear Hassan Abu Zein,

I am writing to express my sincerest apologies for any harm caused by my comments made about you. It has come to my attention that these comments were based on lies and misinformation spread by Stanley, your jealous friend. He is a dangerous guy. Very!!!

It may interest you to know that I've spent my adult life, fighting for the voiceless, underprivileged persons especially women and children, and minority groups. However, I must admit that I was misinformed on this particular matter. I am grateful to you for the opportunity to apologise to bring finality to the matter.

I deeply regret any distress or damage these false statements may have caused you and your reputation. It was never my intention to propagate falsehoods or tarnish your name in any way.

I understand the seriousness of defamation and the impact it can have on individuals and their livelihoods. As a people centered person, I take full responsibility for my actions and assure you that I will take appropriate measures to rectify this situation.

Please accept my heartfelt apologies. I am committed to setting the record straight and ensuring that the truth is known. If there is anything I can do to make amends, please do not hesitate to let me know.

Sincerely,

Kwame Asare Obeng (Kwame A Plus)