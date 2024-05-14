Featured

Confirmed: Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 14 - 2024 , 17:53

One-year-old Ghanaian artist, Ace Liam, has etched his name in history by securing the Guinness World Record for the Youngest Male Artist.

Advertisement

This milestone adds to Ghana's growing list of record-breaking talents, following in the footsteps of 29-year-old Abubakar Tahiru, who recently claimed the title for the most trees hugged in an hour.

Ace Liam's journey to the record books commenced with an ambitious attempt conducted in Accra from January 18 to January 20, 2024 and he breaks that of previous title holder Dante Lamb, who achieved the milestone at the age of three in 2003.

The announcement of Ace Liam's groundbreaking achievement was made during a press conference held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

A confirmation letter from Guinness World Records conveying his feat read: "We are thrilled to inform you that your application for Youngest artist (male) has been successful and you are now the Guinness World Records Title Holder!"

According to the prodigy's mother, Chantelle Eghan, the journey to this remarkable feat began when Ace Liam first picked up a paintbrush at the tender age of six months.