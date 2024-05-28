Featured

NDC accuses Attorney General Godfred Dame of witness tampering, demands immediate dismissal

May - 28 - 2024

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding the resignation or dismissal of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, for allegedly flouting violating regulations in legal practice.

According to the NDC, the Attorney-General has violated Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2423 - Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules, 2020, and Section 315 of the Criminal Offences Act and for that purpose, the leading opposition political party want the Attorney General to be prosecuted for the alleged violations.

At a press conference in Accra on Tuesday afternoon [May 28, 2024] addressed by the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the party warned that if the president does not take action, the next NDC administration will.

Additionally, the NDC is asking the General Legal Council to begin disciplinary sanctions against the Attorney-General.

They are also calling for a televised Parliamentary probe into the matter.

The controversy stems from an allegation made by Richard Jakpa, an accused person standing trial alongside Dr Cassiel Ato Forson for allegedly causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state over an ambulance deal.

Mr. Jakpa claimed in court that Godfred Dame had repeatedly sought his assistance to implicate Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial.

Mr Dame has denied all accusations of scheming to implicate the Minority Leader and former Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, in the trial.

At a press briefing in Accra Tuesday, the NDC played a secret recording and shared WhatsApp chats of a purported conversation between the Attorney-General and Mr. Jakpa.

Among others, the NDC is accusing Mr Dame of witness tampering, conspiracy against an accused person, professional misconduct, and fabrication of evidence to pervert the course of Justice.

According to Chairman of the NDC, Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the tape captures the "unethical conduct and criminal behavior" of the Attorney General as he attempted to coach the witness on his testimony to implicate Cassiel Ato Forson.

He said Mr. Dame flouted Rule 13, 14, 54, and 40.1 of L.I. 2423.

Mr. Asiedu Nketiah further alleged that the tape also captures a conversation where the Attorney General is coaching Mr. Jakpa to wrongly convict the accused in contravention of Section 315 of the Criminal Offences Act.

He said: "Ladies and gentlemen of the media, the recording you just heard is one that is worrying and all Ghanaians must be concerned about it. This is a scandal of unimaginable proportions that seriously exposes the criminal-mindedness and lack of integrity of the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame. It also highlights the dishonesty of the prosecution in the Ambulance trial and the desperate lengths they are prepared to go to secure wrongful conviction against Hon. Ato Forson at all cost".

He also claimed that the Attorney General advised the witness to fabricate a fake medical excuse duty to avoid appearing in court.

"These damning revelations call into question the integrity of the case of the prosecution in the ongoing Ambulance trial and the necessity for same. Godfred Dame has brought shame and disrepute to the honourable office of the Attorney-General with his criminal, devious and vicious conduct. He is a danger to fairness and justice in our judicial system and represents the lowest point in the history of persons who have occupied the hallowed office of Attorney-General and Minister of Justice," Mr Asiedu Nketiah said.

"While we have pointed out many times that GodfredDame epitomises all that is inherently wrong in vesting both the office of the Attorney-General and the Minister of Justice in the same person, we believe that he has recklessly abused both offices and his continuous stay in office is no longer tenable".