Quick Action: Stonebwoy deserves TGMA Artiste of the Year

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 28 - 2024 , 14:04

Veteran Music Producer, Joseph Appiah popularly known as Quick Action has tipped dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy to win Artiste of the Year at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) on Saturday, June 1.

In a Facebook post, the producer who has worked with a number of well-known musicians said he has been proud of Stonebwoy’s growth as a witness to his small beginnings and his first music producer.

He wrote, “Stonebwoy for TGMA Artist of the Year"

“I am a witness to this Journey,I have been watching from afar and I am proud of the Musical growth.

“I am speaking as the first Music Producer of @Stonebwoy, He has worked very well by gaining International recognition,Hard work,His collaboration with Angélique Kidjo, Organising annual musical concert is a big deal.

“No disregard to his competitors! I think Stonebwoy deserves the ARTIST of the Year. Thank you, Joseph Appiah aka Quick Action (sic)”.

With just few days to the most anticipated event on Ghana’s entertainment calendar, a number of industry players continue to name their favouite artiste to win the ultimate Artiste of the Year.

Just like Quick Action, the likes of veteran music producer and sound engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah has named King Promise as best fit for the crown.

The Artiste of the Year category has Stonebwoy, King Promise, Nacee, Black Sherif, Sarkodie and Kuami Eugene.

