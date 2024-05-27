Featured

Three-year-old boy involved in Lil Win's car crash dead

Graphic.com.gh May - 27 - 2024 , 18:51

Last Saturday's car crash involving Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win, has resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy.

The boy, Nana Yaw, was in a vehicle with his father when they were hit by Lil Win’s car at Amakom in Kumasi last Saturday (May 25].

Some eyewitnesses have said Lil Win was speeding in the congested area of Amakom.

Following the crash, Nana Yaw and his father were rushed to a nearby health facility and later transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The three-year old Nana Yaw died later.

The boy’s father, Jacob Kofi Ampomah, is still at the hospital receiving treatment

The family of the deceased is urging the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident and ensure justice is served.

They are also considering legal action and have expressed their concern about the lack of attention given to the victims at the accident scene, while the focus was primarily on the actor.

Yaw Gyamfi, a relative of the deceased, in a radio interview with Citi News on Monday said both eyewitnesses and police sources confirmed that Lil Win was the one driving

Lil Win, who also suffered injuries in the accident, was seen in a video being carried into another vehicle. His branded Mercedez Benz, which was involved in the accident, was severely damaged. Another video showed a woman whose car was also hit, alleging that the actor was driving at high speed and was not in his lane.

Despite the incident, Lil Win attended the premiere of his movie “A Country Called Ghana” in Kumasi on Saturday night. The actor’s managers, who were present at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, declined to comment when approached by Citi News.

With additional filings from Citinewsroom