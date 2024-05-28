Featured

Kourtney Kardashian reveals she had five IVF cycles

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 28 - 2024 , 19:24

Kourtney Kardashian Barker said she underwent five failed cycles of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and three retrievals before conceiving her son naturally.

Answering questions from fans on Instagram, the reality star responded to one about how she found strength to keep going after numerous rounds of IVF.

"I stopped after a year of trying (five failed IVF cycles, three retrievals)," she answered. "My body relaxed, and I believed in God's plan for my life.

"Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us.

"Also lots of optimising my health. I know how hard it is to feel like you're not trying, but believing in God's plan and saying your prayers is so powerful."

Kardashian and her husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, welcomed their first child, Rocky, in November. Both also have children from previous relationships.

Kardashian confirmed she fell fell pregnant naturally on Valentine's Day in 2023, one year after stopping IVF treatment.

During season five of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old revealed that during her pregnancy she underwent "urgent foetal surgery" which was a "terrifying" experience.

She explained that her husband abandoned gigs in the UK and Ireland and returned to LA immediately to be at her side.

Last September, she said she was "eternally grateful" to the doctors who saved her baby's life.

The couple announced they were legally married in April 2022 after holding a "practice" wedding following the Grammys, hosted by an Elvis impersonator at 2am.

Kardashian and Barker both have three children from previous relationships.

What is IVF?

Invitro fertilisation offers a possible solution where a woman faces challenges getting pregnant. Around 2% of US pregnancies are the result of IVF, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The process involves retrieving the woman's eggs with a needle from her ovaries and combining them with a man's sperm in a lab. The fertilised embryo is then transferred into the woman's uterus, where it may create a pregnancy.

But the process is not guaranteed, and it can take multiple attempts to create a successful pregnancy.

In some cases, the fertilised embryos are frozen and stored in tanks containing liquid nitrogen. They can be held for up to a decade, experts say.