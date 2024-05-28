Featured

FC Samartex poised to clinch first-ever Ghana Premier League title

Graphic Online Sports News May - 28 - 2024 , 11:37

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) is set to see back-to-back first-time winners, with FC Samartex on the brink of securing their maiden title.

Advertisement

Following in the footsteps of Medeama SC, who clinched the 2022/2023 title, the Samreboi-based team on 55 points currently holds a six-point lead over their nearest rivals, Aduana Stars and Medeama SC. A victory in their next match would see them crowned champions.

Samartex's superior head-to-head record over both Aduana(49 points) and Medeama (49 points) means that with three games remaining, a win at home against Bibiani Gold Stars will guarantee them the 2023/2024 GPL title.

However, even if Samartex fail to win this weekend, they could still secure the championship if their result matches those of their closest competitors. Medeama will face relegation-threatened Kpando Hearts of Lions, while Aduana has a challenging away fixture against Bechem United.

Samartex boasts the league’s best defensive record, having conceded just 24 goals in their 31 games this season. The team's solid defence has been a key factor in their successful campaign, bringing them to the verge of making history in Ghanaian football.