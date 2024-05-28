Featured

Black Challenge win Amputee AFCON

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 28 - 2024 , 13:07

Ghana’s Amputee National team, the Black Challenge, successfully defended their Amputee Africa Cup of Nations (AAFCON) trophy on Monday with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Morocco in the final match held in Cairo, Egypt.

Advertisement

The win marks a significant achievement for the team, who had previously claimed the trophy two years ago in Tanzania.

The match was a testament to the skill and determination of the Black Challenge, who entered the final as strong favourites. Despite their confidence, the Ghanaian team faced an early setback when Morocco took the lead, sending a wave of surprise through the stadium.

Undeterred by the early goal, the Black Challenge quickly regrouped and intensified their efforts. Their persistence paid off as they netted an equaliser, bringing the game back to level terms.

The decisive moment came when Mubarak Mohammed delivered a stunning thunderbolt goal, sealing the victory for Ghana.

The triumph in Egypt underscores the Black Challenge’s dominance in the sport and highlights their resilience and strategic prowess on the field. The team's coach praised their performance, citing their hard work and dedication as key factors in their success.

Fans of the Black Challenge celebrated the win, proud of their team's ability to rise to the occasion and defend their title. This victory not only solidifies their standing in African amputee football but also inspires many with their story of perseverance and excellence.

As the team returns home, they carry with them not just the AAFCON trophy, but also the hopes and pride of a nation that continues to support and believe in their extraordinary journey.