Mubarak Mohammed voted Best Player at the AAFCON

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 28 - 2024 , 13:26

Mubarak Mohammed, the star striker for Ghana’s Amputee National team, the Black Challenge, has been named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the just-ended Amputee Africa Cup of Nations (AAFCON) in Egypt.

Mohammed’s outstanding performance throughout the tournament culminated in a sublime goal during the final match against Morocco, securing Ghana's 2-1 victory and their successful defense of the AAFCON trophy.

Mohammed's prowess on the field was evident from the outset of the competition. He began the tournament with a remarkable brace against Gambia in the first group game, setting the tone for his subsequent performances.

He continued his scoring streak with another brace in each of the following two matches, demonstrating his consistency and critical role in the team’s offensive strategy.

In the semi-final, Mohammed added to his tally, leading the Black Challenge to the final where he once again proved indispensable. His decisive goal in the final match not only secured the win for Ghana but also brought his total to eight goals in the tournament.

Mubarak Mohammed’s exceptional skill and leadership on the field earned him two Man-of-the-Match awards prior to the final.

His contributions were pivotal in the Black Challenge’s journey to the championship, and his recognition as MVP underscores his significant impact and value to the team.