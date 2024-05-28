Next article: Mubarak Mohammed voted Best Player at the AAFCON

Baba Yara Stadium closed down for World Cup qualifier

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 28 - 2024 , 15:25

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium pitch will be unavailable for domestic competitions until after Ghana's crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic, scheduled for Monday, June 10, 2024.

This decision aims to provide the stadium's management sufficient time to further improve the pitch quality in preparation for the important qualifier.

Ghana is set to face the Central African Republic in a highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on June 10, 2024.

This match will take place just four days after the Black Stars clash with the Eagles of Mali in Bamako, marking a critical period for Ghana's national team.

As a result of the maintenance work on the pitch, the Ghana Premier League Matchday 32 fixture between Asante Kotoko and Accra Great Olympics, originally scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, has been relocated.

The match will now be held at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

All relevant stakeholders, including teams, officials, and fans, are advised to take note of these changes and make the necessary adjustments.

The maintenance and improvement of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium pitch underscore the commitment to providing the best possible playing conditions for international competitions, ensuring that the Black Stars have an optimal environment for their World Cup qualifying campaign.