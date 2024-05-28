Featured

It’s wrong for Christians to undergo BBL, liposuction - Morris Babyface

May - 28 - 2024

Ghanaian singer-songwriter and producer Morris Babyface has expressed dismay at the growing trend of Christians undergoing liposuction and embracing worldly pleasures.

Speaking in a recent interview on Cape coast -based Property FM, the musician lamented that many Christians have abandoned their religious doctrines and are now more focused on the fleeting pleasures of the world.

He emphasised the importance of living a life that reflects one's faith, saying, "When you see a Muslim lady, her dressing alone will show that she is a Muslim. Similarly, when you are a Christian, it should be evident in your dressing, speech, and actions. People should see Christ in everything you do."

He added that many Christians have strayed from the teachings of Christ and embraced behaviors that are unbecoming of a Christian.

"We have thrown away the doctrines of Christ and are excited by the things of this world. Now, Christians can even utter profanities, which is not expected of a Christian," he said.

Babyface specifically highlighted the trend of Christian women undergoing plastic surgery and liposuction to reshape their bodies, which he finds shocking.

"Even nowadays, you get ladies who claim to be Christians but can go and do plastic surgery or liposuction to reshape their body," he remarked.