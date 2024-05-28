Featured

Otto Addo to announce Black Stars squad on Wednesday

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 28 - 2024 , 15:38

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, is set to announce his squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers to the press at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) headquarters at 11am on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

This press engagement will provide a platform for Addo to outline his plans and ambitions for the senior national team and for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Otto Addo, a former Borussia Dortmund midfielder, was appointed as the permanent head coach of the Black Stars in March following the departure of Chris Hughton.

Addo's appointment has been met with high expectations as he takes on the task of steering Ghana through the critical stages of World Cup qualification.

The press conference will be streamed live across GFA platforms on Facebook, YouTube, and the GFA App, ensuring fans and stakeholders can tune in to hear Addo's vision and squad selection.

The upcoming qualifiers are pivotal for the Black Stars, beginning with a challenging away match against the Eagles of Mali in Bamako on June 6, 2024, followed by a crucial home game against the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on June 10, 2024.