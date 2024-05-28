Featured

EC sets December 2 for special voting in 2024 elections

Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics May - 28 - 2024 , 13:17

The special voting exercise for the 2024 general election has been fixed for December 2, 2024.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has consequently urged relevant institutions and individuals with a just cause to be granted special voting right to apply for it between June 17 and July 1.

At a meeting with senior media actors, and the top brass of the security agencies, namely the military, police, Immigration Service, Prisons Service, Customs Division of the GRA, and Fire Service, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs Jean Mensa said special voting would not be conferred automatically, and that it required qualified persons to apply for it.

more to follow…