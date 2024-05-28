Next article: WAFU B Champs: See the changes coach Nana Agyemang made to Starlets line-up against Nigeria

Laryea Kingston apologises for resignation as Black Starlets coach

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 28 - 2024 , 16:17

Embattled Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston, has issued a heartfelt apology for his abrupt resignation from the under-17 national team, acknowledging that he followed his "heart instead of his mind" in making the decision.

In a press release, the 43-year-old expressed deep regret for not achieving the team's target of reaching the final of the WAFU tournament and qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kingston, taking full responsibility for the team's shortcomings, stated, "I apologise unreservedly for our failure to pay back the trust, love, and support we have graciously received from Ghanaians.

"We worked very hard for several weeks for the chance to reach the final of the WAFU tournament to compete for the ultimate prize, but it was not to be."

In his apology, Kingston addressed Ghanaians, the GFA president, and the Executive Committee (ExCo) members, explaining that his decision to leave the team after their defeat was not meant to undermine the respect and support, he and the team have received.

He said after a careful reflection, he noticed he could have handled the situation much better and hope this would be a learning for me going forward," he said.

Kingston also extended a specific apology to the President and the Executive Committee of the GFA for any misunderstanding, inconvenience, and embarrassment caused by his sudden resignation announcement last Saturday.

"To the President and the ExCo, I also want to unreservedly and sincerely apologise for any misunderstanding, inconvenience, and embarrassment my decision to announce resignation last Saturday caused.

"After careful consideration, I could have handled things much better and this will be a guiding experience for me going forward," he concluded.

Kingston's resignation came as a shock to many, and his apology seeks to mend the rift and reaffirm his commitment to learning and growing from this experience.