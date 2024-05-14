Next article: Hollywood actor Steve Buscemi punched in the face while walking in NYC

Joe Vibe strikes a Pose

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 14 - 2024 , 15:43

Since the release of his debut single, Who is Your Daddy in September 2023, Highly Spiritual Music signee, Joe Vibe has been consistent with his efforts at climbing the music ladder.

Seven months down the line, the rising Afrobeats artiste is out with a new song, Pose, produced by Pybeatz.

In the latest song, Joe Vibe delves into themes of confidence and self-love, with particular emphasis on empowering young women to celebrate their inherent strength and beauty confidently.

The lyrics also highlight how individuals can boldly embrace their uniqueness and not easily give in to varied opinions about their strong personalities.

“Pose doesn’t only showcase my rhythmic style but also enriches Ghana’s music with memorable chorus that are bound to engage listeners, inviting them to both physically and emotionally connect with the message of empowerment.

“I’m happy that my music appeals to different social classes and age since the narrative and message are mostly focused on personal growth and acceptance,” he told Graphic Showbiz in a recent interview.

Born to popular media personality, John Bosco Ahuma Tetteh Ocansey widely known as Daddy Bosco, and Mrs. Joyce Naa Djama Kpobi Ocansey, Joe Vibe attended Calvary International School and St. Martins Senior High School from 2013–2016.

He furthered his education at Accra Film School from 2016–2018, where he obtained a Diploma in Editing and Animation.

He also holds a Certificate in Sound Specialisation from the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI), as part of the Music Academy organised by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in collaboration with NAFTI.

Joe Vibe describes himself as an artiste who’s not afraid to take risks and go against the norm to achieve his dreams.

Hear his decision for getting into music, “To express myself since music has been my dream from childhood.”

