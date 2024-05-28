Hate speech recipe for chaos — Rwandan High Commissioner

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie May - 28 - 2024 , 09:32

Hate speech is recipe for chaos and must, therefore, be avoided, the Rwandan High Commissioner to Ghana, Rosemary Mbabazi, has said.

She said genocidal ideology and hate speech were the foundation for the genocide in Rwanda. "The fight against genocide ideology manifested through hate speech and discriminatory politics that characterised Rwanda in the lead-up to the genocide must be reinforced.

“Let us punish genocide ideology and be strong against hate speech. In our world today, even in our sub-region in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), hate speech has been a weapon that has led to numerous counts of genocidal killings," Ms Mbabazi added.

The high commissioner, who was addressing a ceremony in Accra last Friday as part of activities to commemorate the 30th anniversary celebration of the genocide that took place in Rwanda, reaffirmed her country’s commitment to continue sensitising the international community to put in place laws that criminalise genocide and genocide ideology.

It was in remembrance of the over one million citizens who were massacred on the streets and homes in Rwanda spanning over 100 days from April to July 1994. The event, which was on the theme: "Kwibuka — Remember, unite, renew", was attended by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mavis Nkansah Boadu; the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Ghana, who doubles as the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, Maher Kheir, and the UN Resident Coordinator, Charles Abani.

Also in attendance were the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Shlomit Sufa; Major-General Henry Kwame Anyidoho (retd), who was the Deputy Force Commander of the Ghanaian contingent serving in the United Nations Assistance Mission for Rwanda (UNAMIR); the Chairman of the Rwandan Community in Ghana, Francois-Xavier Bikorimana; a survivor of the genocide, Dr Odette Nyiramilimo, and some Rwandans living in Ghana.

Resolve

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ms Boadu, urged the international community to strengthen their resolve to prevent genocide and other inhumane treatment of people.

"Let us remember that the fight against genocide and mass atrocities is a collective responsibility. As members of the international community, we must strengthen our resolve to prevent such tragedies, promote human rights and uphold the dignity of every individual.

“The lessons of the 1994 genocide in Rwanda must continue to guide our actions and our policies, and ensure that such activities never occur again," she said.

Commendation

Ms Boadu lauded Rwanda for the progress made over the last three decades after rising from the ashes of devastation to become a beacon of hope and inspiration to all Africans, including demonstrating the power of unity, forgiveness and collective efforts.

She added that the role of Ghana in the fight against genocide had strengthened the bilateral relations between the two countries over the years based on mutual respect for the rule of law, human rights and the maintenance of peace and stability.

She announced that Ghana would soon establish its first High Commission with residence in Kigali to further consolidate the relationship between the two countries.