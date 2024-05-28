Featured

Shatta for President!

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 28 - 2024 , 15:21

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has expressed his readiness to assume the role of President of Ghana in the near future, provided he receives the support and encouragement of the Ghanaian people.

The self-acclaimed Dancehall King believes that with the right backing, he can spearhead a transformative movement that will significantly change the country's trajectory.

In an video sighted by Graphic Showbiz, the Gringo crooner asserted that he would be a natural fit for the role, as he believes that effective leadership is not about grandiose speeches or eloquent language, but rather about having a genuine passion and drive to create positive change in the country.

“That is my dream that one day I will have to change Ghana. If the people of Ghana will support me, I will stand on my feet and leave the music. I will be eligible to contest for the Presidency because in the next four years I will be over forty years and we can change things. Politics is not about speaking big grammar. Ghana is not a big grammar country. I just need heads, people who can control the system. But we have left this country. Ghana is not a country but rather an estate."

Aside his desire to inspire and lead the country towards a brighter future, he is making the move to "honour my dad's wish for me to go into politics."

He also lamented the current state of the country, where certain individuals wield excessive power and influence, citing the recent incident involving the Vice President's wife's family member demolishing someone's building without consequences and emphasised the need for equality and equal opportunities for all Ghanaians, regardless of their background or status.

"Recently the Vice President’s wife’s family member went and pulled down someone’s building and it is normal. But that should not be the case. We should be equal people and that is what we need to develop this country,” he said.