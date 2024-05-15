Featured

Young entrepreneurs thrive on Mother's Day sales

As Mother's Day draws near, young entrepreneurs are capitalising on the occasion, offering personalised gift hampers, grocery and hair bundles, wine and jewellery, among others.

With prices ranging from GH¢ 150 to GH¢ 5,000, these entrepreneurs exhibit their knack for curation, catering to those seeking to honour a special woman. To delve into their craft and profit margins, The Mirror recently engaged with some of them.

A college graduate residing in Haatso, Accra, Cynthia Amposah, shared her journey with AB’s Gift Consult. She recounted starting her business three years ago when strapped for cash during her final year at the University of Ghana, Legon.

With a friend's loan of GH¢200, she crafted gift hampers comprising scented candles, bath products, chocolates, and a small plant from China Mall, Accra, yielding a 100 per cent profit.

Ms Amponsah continues to curate thoughtful gifts, particularly grocery packages priced from GH¢ 260 to GH¢ 940, featuring items such as rice, sardines, mugs and biscuits.

However, escalating prices of goods and services this year have posed challenges, leading to slower sales. Ms Amponsah now requires partial payment from customers before assembling packages, having made only three so far.

An insurance sales executive from Pokuase, Accra, Juliana Ayisi, collaborates with Makhin Day Spa to offer spa vouchers in her packages, alongside beauty products, GTP fabrics, and more. Leveraging TikTok for advertising, her packages range from GH¢ 350 to GH¢ 3,000.

Despite facing a slightly lower demand compared to last year, Ms Ayisi has received six orders within two months. “I mean; it is lower than last year, which was about eight orders in one month but not bad,” she noted.

Based in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, Sam said for this year’s Mother’s Day, his package included a bracelet, necklace, rings and earring set, nose rings, arm cuffs and perfumes from Colour Me, Versace or Love Potion.

“My package is especially for men who want to surprise their girlfriends or wives. I also make custom necklaces and bracelets, often including names, initials or special messages, making them ideal for Mother's Day or other occasions.

For Sam, his package ranged from GH¢ 600 to GH¢ 2,000 depending on the request. In addition, the owner of Wines of The World at Adenta-Frafraha, Dorcas Oparebea, is offering a touch of luxury for Mother's Day.

Her hamper included three bottles of wine, a box of chocolate, biscuits, cards and wine glasses. According to her, the idea was to offer wine lovers something to celebrate on the day.

“A customer mentioned that he wanted the package for his mother's wine collection even though she doesn't drink wine. For the price, it is from GH¢ 550 to GH¢1050." Addressing what went into pricing decisions, they said, it was based on the type of order, packaging, transportation, tax deductions and workmanship.

From greeting cards to decorative frames, pottery and other sentimental gifts, these young entrepreneurs are using their creativity to make Mother's Day a memorable event.