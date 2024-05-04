Next article: Nollywood actress Shan George cries out as fraudster allegedly clears her bank account

Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail get standing ovation at Britain’s Got Talent

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 04 - 2024 , 21:24

Even before the new season of British Got Talent officially starts showing, popular dancer Afronitaa is already whetting the appetite of Ghanaians with a teaser of the show.

Advertisement

In the video shared on X, Afronitaa gives Ghanaians a glimpse of what to expect in the coming days as she and her mentee, Abigail of Talented Kidz fame raise the flag of Ghana with their talents.

Dressed in vibrant kente inspired outfits, the duo took the stage with an electrifying performance that showcased their dancing prowess.

With infectious energy and synchronized moves, they brought back the spirit of azonto, dancing to popular hits like Fuse’s “Antenna” and other Azonto classics.

The reaction from the audience seen in the video was a big complement and definitely a booster for the duo as they travel the path of their dreams in the competition.

Afronitaa and Abigail are undoubtedly making history for Ghana, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and talent that the country has to offer on an international platform. (Related article: Ghanaian Dancers Afronitaa & Abigail audition for Britain’s Got Talent)

And it was a sea of congratulations when they announced that they had successfully auditioned for this year’s competition earlier in February.

Afronitaa, who joined DWP Academy, a popular dancing group at the age of 14 in 2018, recently announced her exit from the group.

Abigail, a 7-year-old deaf and dumb who emerged victorious in Season 14 of TV3’s Talented Kidz and Afronitaa have formed a strong board in the last few months.

Watch video below: