Efe Keyz to release Timeless on May 17

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 05 - 2024 , 14:50

Fast rising singer, Ellen Ayensua Gyapong popularly known as Efe Keyz is bent on making significant strides this year.

The singer who seemed to have slowed down since 2022 when she dropped Bad Energy says she’s back in full swing this month.

And of course, it’s not just by words but action as the graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) gears up for the release of Timeless on Friday, May 17, which falls on her birthday.

In the last month, Efe Keyz has been whetting the appetite of her social media followers with bits and pieces of the music video of Timeless.

Efe Keyz boasts of her beauty on Timeless and sings about how she is aging gracefully.

And she provides evidence of her claims with pictures of her new look of wearing hair extension, which is a switch from the short blonde hair she has been rocking since she announced her presence on the music scene in 2017.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, Efe Keyz expressed lots of positivity about Timeless, noting that it will shore up her popularity.

“I know my fans have been waiting for this and I promise my consistency game is on now. No slacking again and so I want to use this opportunity to call for support for my upcoming song.

“Timeless identifies with my new style of music even though it has taken long for me to show off this part of me because I was afraid Ghanaians will not embrace it,” she stated.

The upcoming song will officially be unveiled at Soho Bar, at the Marina Mall in Accra on May 17.

With strong convictions that she’s got what it takes to succeed as a musician, Efe Keyz announced her presence right after graduating from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 2017.

She has since released a number of songs such as This Love, Juju, Feelings, Video Call, Champagne and Bad Energy giving her some attention in the music space.

Last year, she earned nomination for GMA-USA New Artiste of the Year but lost.