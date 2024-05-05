‘People see influencers as jobless human beings’ – Actress Lecky

Big Brother Naija reality star and actress, Munirat Antoinette Lecky, says many people disrespect and look down on social media influencers as “jobless human beings”.

Speaking on Nigeria’s ADBN TV, Lecky said it was very ill-mannered for singer Wizkid to label Nigeria’s veteran music executive, Don Jazzy as an ordinary “influencer” during his recent social media outburst.

“I don’t know the crust of the issue but from what I read in the press, I do believe that he [Wizkid] using the work influencer was meant to be seen negatively.

“I do think that what was his point… You know, a lot of people see influencers as jobless human beings. Many people feel like, ‘This one, the degree she carries she couldn’t get work and now she’s dancing on Instagram.’ That’s just want most people see as an influencer.

“That is why you often now see people trying to tag themselves as a specific type of influencer; a lifestyle influencer, a fashion influencer because the word influencer now just feel like ‘this one no get work.’

“This is why you now have to profile it. For instance, I usually call myself a social influencer; someone who is in the social space, not really just social media because I also do a lot of works in the grassroots.

“So, if I need to be called an influencer, I would like to be called a social advocacy influencer. I added that one because I do know that often time influencer feels as someone who just doesn’t have anything really going for them.”